International Medical Group (IMG) and Global Risk Management Leader, WorldAware, Team Up to Assist Customers and Clients

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group (IMG) is pleased to announce that it will be adding WorldAware's security and travel intelligence services to its products and service offerings. WorldAware, a leading global risk management firm, helps customers prepare for, monitor, and respond to potential travel risks.

For IMG's retail customers, this means that WorldAware will provide members access to destination reports and alerts about natural disasters, political actions, and other general security information that may impact their travels. Effective January 2, 2019, this service will be included in all of IMG's international private medical insurance plans (IMPI).

IMG is also excited to incorporate WorldAware's integrated risk management services into their assistance service offerings for their institutional clients. The addition of this security assistance information and technology platform will complement IMG's already expansive catalog of assistance programs including but not limited to cost containment, claims administration, and emergency medical transport.

By offering worldwide capabilities to quickly identify potentially disruptive local events, this is yet another way IMG can be there for its customers and bolster its security assistance services.

"This addition further expands our continuum of services as a provider of global insurance benefits and assistance services," said Executive Vice President Steve Paraboschi. "By offering our retail customers and institutional clients security assistance services, we are able to globally minimize their risks by protecting and serving them while they are away from home."

About WorldAware

WorldAware's end-to-end, tailored solutions integrate world-class threat intelligence, innovative technology, and response services to help organizations avoid threats, mitigate risk, and protect their people, assets, and reputation. WorldAware has locations around the globe, including Annapolis, London, Cape Town, and Singapore.

About International Medical Group

For nearly 30 years, International Medical Group, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.A., has provided global insurance benefits and assistance services to millions of members in almost every country. We are committed to being there with our members to provide them with Global Peace of Mind. Our full-service approach includes 24/7 worldwide assistance, medical management services, and highly trained, multilingual customer service professionals. IMG delivers the insurance products and assistance services members need, backed by the services they want. IMG's global family of companies includes AkesoCare Management, Global Response Ltd., and ALC Health.