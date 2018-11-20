

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB205.20 million, or RMB3.41 per share. This compares with RMB183.41 million, or RMB3.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB293.93 million or RMB4.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to RMB838.98 million from RMB684.31 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB293.93 Mln. vs. RMB209.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB4.81 vs. RMB3.52 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB838.98 Mln vs. RMB684.31 Mln last year.



