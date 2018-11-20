

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 70 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,700-point plateau, although it's due for consolidation on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to the ongoing trade spat between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the properties, financials and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index advanced 24.40 points or 0.91 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,703.51 after moving as low as 2,674.18. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 7.25 points or 0.51 percent to end at 1,417.43.



Among the actives, Gemdale surged 4.73 percent, while China Vanke soared 4.80 percent, Poly Developments gathered 4.00 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.31 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 1.65 percent, Bank of China advanced 1.11 percent, China Construction Bank jumped 1.50 percent, China Life Insurance added 0.71 percent, Ping An Insurance picked up 0.72 percent, PetroChina perked 0.64 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 1.32 percent and China Shenhua Energy climbed 1.57 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks moved sharply lower on Monday, extending losses from last week. The major averages slid firmly into negative territory, with the NASDAQ falling to its lowest closing level in almost five months.



The Dow shed 395.78 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 25,017.44, while the NASDAQ plummeted 219.40 points or 3.03 percent to 7,028.48 and the S&P 500 fell 45.54 points or 1.66 percent to end at 2,690.73.



The selloff on Wall Street came amid lingering concerns about the outlook for the global economy and uncertainty about the potential for a trade deal between the U.S. and China. At the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit over the weekend, Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. would not back down until China changes its ways.



A pullback by shares of Apple (AAPL) also weighed on the markets following reports that the company cut production orders for all three of the iPhone models that were unveiled in September.



Negative sentiment was also generated by a report from the National Association of Home Builders showing a substantial decrease in homebuilder confidence in November.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday with traders speculating on a reduction in output towards the end of this year. Crude oil futures contracts for December expired at $56.76 a barrel, settling $0.30 or 0.5 percent higher.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX