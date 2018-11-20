iChongqing: Public Art into Life, Make Art Live in Nature

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On 18 November 2018, Yuelai Public Art Exhibition themed with signs, symbols, and reality was launched in Yuelai, Chongqing. This is a permanent exhibition for the public for free, aiming to make art live in mountains and rivers and lead public art into life.

The works after the exhibition will be permanently placed in the Chongqing International Expo Center. These works of art living in public spaces will bring fresh vitality to the city. Furthermore, it will lead local citizens to participate and create a new emotional experience and visual cognition of culture and art. These ten-public works of art are in harmony with the people, nature, and environment of Yuelai.

Implanting art genes for Yuelai

Yuelai has a good natural endowment. There are Jialing River in the front, shallow hills in the back, and beautiful scenery. This section of the Jialing River is different from the majestic and turbulent waters of the Yangtze River. It is gentle, quiet and beautiful. The Liangjiang New Area has positioned Yuelai as a window facing the world, carrying international business, conferences, and exhibitions, cultural creativity, and ecological livability. Meanwhile, Yuelai is the first batch of national green ecological demonstration area and the first batch of national sponge city pilot areas that has the necessary conditions for building a future new city.

An Interactive Distribution Base

In the 17th century, public art was initially proposed by a German sociologist as a new concept of art. It is an art concept derived from the development of contemporary society, emphasizing the expression of the free will of the citizens in public space. Public art is a mode of co-construction that has been particularly active in recent years. However, Chongqing has not yet formed a large-scale public art plan.

Yuelai has become the center of an interactive distribution base for people and information.

Consequently, some spaces with cultural attributes and artistic imprints have become an important part of Yuelai's future plan. As the core construction area of Liangjiang New Area, Yuelai is a window for external display. In terms of artistic form and artistic language, it is necessary to achieve a consensus of artistic aesthetics, as well as international and recognizable works of art.

