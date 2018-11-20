5th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia Explores Southeast Asia's BioEnergy Prospects, Biomass Exports & Sustainability Development

To be held in Bangkok, CMT's 5th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia on 23-24 January 2019 zooms in on biomass power projects in Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, while also exploring the region's growing wood pellets and PKS exports to the high demand North Asian markets.

BANGKOK, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more Southeast Asian countries embrace biomass to power projects, the summit is a key platform for regional biomass stakeholders and global companies to network and get updates on the latest developments. Four countries from the region will be under the spotlight:

Thailand's Experience for Biomass Power & Prospects presented by Surat Green Group, Federation of Thai Industries;

Experience for Biomass Power & Prospects presented by Philippines' Biopower Growth especially in Negros and other areas by AC Energy Development Company;

Growth especially in Negros and other areas by Indonesia's Biomass to Power Situation & Prospects by Growth Steel Group and Clean Power Indonesia;

Biomass to Power Situation & Prospects by and Malaysia's Biogas-based Power Generation prospects and projects by Concord Group.

Southeast Asia, a key exporter of biomass wood pellets to Japan and South Korea, features in Poyry Energy's report - 'Regional Development of In-Country Biomass Power, Corresponding Opportunities & Impact of Biomass Availability for Export'.

Global Palm oil company - Sime Darbypresents on 'Sustainability & Traceability Development in the Oil Palm Value Chain' while HanwaThailandwill elaborate on 'Export Potential of Oil Palm related Biomass Products'.

Other sessions include:

Thailand's Wood Pellets Export Outlook - Tipawat Corporation

Wood Pellets Export Outlook - Sustainability Certification and Traceability of Biomass in Thailand - BNS Wood Industry

- Biomass Demand of their IPP Biomass Power projects in Japan and Opportunities for SE Asian Supplies - Renova & Equis BioEnergy KK

and Opportunities for SE Asian Supplies - Opportunities in South Korean market - Korea Forest Wood Energy Association

Palm Kernel Shell in Indonesia : Combustion Quality & Availability for Sustainable Supply - Association of Palm Kernel Shell Entrepreneur of Indonesia

: Combustion Quality & Availability for Sustainable Supply - FSC Certification for Sustainable Biomass - FSC Asia Pacific

Cellmark is hosting and sponsoring an Evening Cocktail Reception for all summit attendees while also presenting a session on 'Developing Sustainable-Certified Wood Pellet & Traceability for Biomass Products in Southeast Asia'.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT) and supported by Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), the summit also includes a visit to Power Prospect Company's 9.9MW Woodchips Biomass Power Plant in Ayutthaya Province.

View event website or contact Ms. Hafizah Adam at hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65 6346 9218 for more details.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786642/5th_Biomass_Asia.jpg