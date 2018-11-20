

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said that its licensee Janssen Research & Development, LLC initiated a phase 2 clinical study of guselkumab in patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa or HS, a chronic skin disease also known as acne inversa. According to clinicaltrials.gov, the randomized, double-blind study, NOVA, is expected to enroll approximately 180 adult patients with moderate to severe HS and will evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of guselkumab against placebo.



Guselkumab is a human anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen, and was generated utilizing MorphoSys's proprietary HuCAL antibody technology.



In addition to the clinical development in HS, guselkumab is currently being investigated in clinical studies including two phase 3 trials in psoriatic arthritis, a phase 3 study in pediatric psoriasis patients, a phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy of guselkumab compared with secukinumab in the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis as well as a phase 2/3 clinical study program in Crohn's disease.



Guselkumab (tradename Tremfya) has been approved in the U.S., Canada, the European Union, and several other countries for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and in Japan for the treatment of various forms of psoriasis and of psoriatic arthritis. MorphoSys is eligible to receive certain milestone payments and receives royalties on sales of Tremfya.



