

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Tuesday following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street and on a stronger yen. Shares of Nissan Motor fell after the automaker's chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested over allegations of financial misconduct. Tech stocks are also among the major losers.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 140.17 points or 0.64 percent to 21,680.99, after touching a low of 21,526.95 in early trades. Japanese shares rebounded on Monday from last week's sell-off.



Nissan Motor's shares are falling almost 5 percent after the company's chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested on Monday for alleged financial misconduct.



Mitsubishi Motor's shares are losing more than 7 percent. Beyond his role as Nissan chairman, Ghosn also chairs the alliance between Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors.



Among the other major automakers, Honda is edging up 0.1 percent and Toyota is advancing almost 2 percent.



In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron is losing almost 2 percent and Advantest is declining more than 1 percent after shares of tech giant Apple fell overnight. SoftBank's shares are losing almost 4 percent.



The major exporters are weak after the yen strengthened. Sony is declining almost 3 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is down more than 1 percent, Canon is lower by almost 1 percent and Panasonic is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.5 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is declining more than 2 percent despite an increase in crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Chubu Electric, Mitsui E&S Holdings and Sony Financial Holdings are all rising more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Recruit Holdings is lower by almost 5 percent, while Screen Holdings and Nisshinbo Holdings are declining more than 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Monday amid lingering concerns about the outlook for the global economy along with uncertainty about the potential for a trade deal between the U.S. and China. A pull back by shares of Apple also weighed on the markets, after the Wall Street Journal said the company slashed production orders for all three of the iPhone models that were unveiled in September.



The Nasdaq plunged 219.40 points or 3 percent to 7,028.48, while the Dow tumbled 395.78 points or 1.6 percent to 25,017.44 and the S&P 500 slumped 45.54 points or 1.7 percent to 2,690.73.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose on Monday amid expectations that top exporter Saudi Arabia will push OPEC and allies to cut supply towards year-end. WTI crude for January added $0.52 or 0.9 percent to close at $57.20 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX