MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Billiton said that, after shareholder approval, BHP Billiton Limited and BHP Billiton Plc have changed their names to BHP Group Limited and BHP Group Plc, respectively, effective 19 November 2018.



BHP Group Plc's ticker on each of the LSE and JSE will change to 'BHP' on 23 November 2018.



In connection with the name change, on 23 November 2018, BHP Group Plc's ISIN will change to GB00BH0P3Z91 and SEDOL will change to BH0P3Z9.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX