MATRO GBJ Boutique at CIIE -- a Professional Supply Chain Platform for International Jewelry Brands

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shanghai on 5th November which conveys the message that China will keep opening-up, simplify import process, reduce the import cost and promote the development of cross-border E-commerce. MATRO GBJ, the pioneer of the Bonded Import Jewelry Trading Mode joined the exhibition with 15 Jewelry brands, including JYE, EFFY, Annamaria Cammilli and etc.

Selecting Top Jewelries under the Bonded Import Jewelry Trading Mode

MATRO GBJ brings fashion, stylish jewelries to Chinese customers by serving as imported jewelries platform. MATRO GBJ also provides whole value chain solutions to outbound jewelry brands who want to develop business in China.

Top jewelries are selected and imported to China by MATRO GBJ directly, and then distributed to the MATRO GBJ Boutiques for sale after customs supervision and bonded warehouse inspection. All MATRO GBJ Boutiques are equipped with qualified assistants for branding. This unique mode has overturned the problems of low brand concentration and serious homogeneous competition in traditional jewelry industry while provide convenient access to jewelry customers.

The One-stop Boutique -- Jewelry Feast for Customers

MATRO GBJ strives to provide one-stop shopping by collecting 15 brands from more than 10 countries. At CIIE, MATRO GBJ exhibits jewelries including FLOWERSFORZO.E, Vimanas, MeditationRings. Also the Italian romantic Jewelry -- Annamaria Cammilli and American Jewelry -- EFFY are exhibited at MATRO GBJ. Apart from daily Jewelries, MATRO GBJ also exhibits the JCK Award winner -- JYE jewelry, which worth five million RMB, attracted eyes of visitors.

The "6+365" One-stop Trading Mode benefits the Public

The "6+365" One-stop Trading Mode was proposed by CIIE. MATRO GBJ firmly followed this proposal and set the theme of MATRO GBJ as "the Beauty of Jewelries Covers CIIE and Everyday". MATRO GBJ has set a Boutique at Changle Road, Shanghai, where customers can visit and purchase precious jewelries here after the CIIE. Also, customers can enjoy the beauty of jewelries at MATRO GBJ Boutique Beijing and Suzhou.

MATRO GBJ has been drawing attentions of the public because of its innovative mode and superior service. MATRO GBJ is actively open to all international brands who want to enter Chinese market. After its grand exhibition at CIIE, MATRO GBJ will keep introducing top-notch jewelries to Chinese customers and serving international jewelry brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786836/MATRO_GBJ_at_CIIE.jpg