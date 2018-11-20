

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Jeju Air announced the airline ordered 40 737 MAX 8 airplanes with options for 10 additional jets. The deal, valued at up to $5.9 billion at list prices, is the largest order ever placed by a Korean low cost carrier, Boeing said.



Jeju Air, based in South Korea's Jeju Island, began operation in 2005 as the country's first low-cost carrier.



Jeju Air serves 60 domestic and international routes with approximately 200 daily flights. The carrier is a founding member of the Value Alliance, the first pan-regional low-cost carrier alliance formed with eight airlines based in Asia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX