

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a Novartis division, and Pear Therapeutics Inc., announced today the commercial launch of reSET for patients with Substance Use Disorder (SUD). reSET, the first and only FDA-authorized prescription digital therapeutic, is immediately available.



Study results from a multicenter, randomized clinical trial showed that reSET, when used with outpatient therapy and contingency management, significantly improved abstinence in substances of abuse and increased retention as compared to outpatient therapy alone. The reSET therapeutic content was validated in a randomized clinical trial through the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA) Clinical Trial Network.



reSET is a 12-week (90-day) prescription digital therapeutic to be used in conjunction with outpatient clinician-delivered care. reSET offers interactive treatment modules that deliver cognitive behavioral therapy and fluency training to reinforce proficiency. Within the clinician dashboard, clinicians can follow patient-reported substance use, cravings, and triggers to facilitate transparency and deeper interaction between patients and clinicians at face-to-face meetings.



In April, Sandoz entered into a collaboration with Pear Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize and continue development of reSET - designed to effectively augment clinicians and improve clinical outcomes for patients. The collaboration brought together Sandoz expertise in launching and commercializing treatments with Pear's leading experience in prescription digital therapeutics design, development, and implementation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX