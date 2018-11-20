

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Tuesday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and reflecting weakness in technology stocks fueled by concerns about weak demand for Apple's iPhones. Lingering worries about global economic growth and U.S.-China trade tensions also weighed on sentiment.



The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session following the negative cues from Wall Street. Stocks are lower across the board, with tech stocks among the major decliners.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 43.40 points or 0.76 percent to 5,650.30, off a low of 5,635.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 45.00 points or 0.78 percent to 5,741.40. Australian stocks fell notably on Monday, dragged down by financial and energy companies.



Tech stocks are weak after tech giant Apple's shares fell overnight. Altium is losing more than 7 percent, while Afterpay Touch Group is declining more than 4 percent and Computershare is down more than 2 percent.



The major miners are mostly lower despite stronger metals prices. BHP is adding 0.4 percent, while Fortescue Metals is lower by 0.4 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.1 percent.



Oil stocks are also weak despite an increase in crude oil prices. Oil Search is down more than 1 percent, Santos is declining 0.5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging lower by 0.1 percent.



In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.8 percent.



Gold miners are mixed, even as gold prices rose for a fourth straight session overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising 0.4 percent, while Evolution Mining is lower by 0.2 percent.



A2 Milk Co. reported a 65 percent surge in profit for the first four months of fiscal 2019, while revenues grew more than 40 percent. Shares of the dairy and infant formula producer are rising more than 2 percent.



Australian Agricultural Co. reported a net loss for the first half of the year while meat sales also declined. The beef producer's shares are losing 0.7 percent.



On the economic front, members of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy board said that the country's economy has continued to pick up steam, and at a slightly faster rate than expected, minutes from the central bank's November 6 meeting revealed.



The appreciating U.S. dollar and its effect on the Australian currency have helped to boost domestic growth, the minutes said. They added that the inflation rate remained low and stable beneath the midpoint of the target range, as expected.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7296, up from $0.7306 on Monday.



The Japanese market is declining following the negative lead from Wall Street and on a stronger yen. Shares of Nissan Motor fell after the automaker's chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested over allegations of financial misconduct. Tech stocks are also among the major losers.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 140.17 points or 0.64 percent to 21,680.99, after touching a low of 21,526.95 in early trades. Japanese shares rebounded on Monday from last week's sell-off.



Nissan Motor's shares are falling almost 5 percent after the company's chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested on Monday for alleged financial misconduct.



Mitsubishi Motor's shares are losing more than 7 percent. Beyond his role as Nissan chairman, Ghosn also chairs the alliance between Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors.



Among the other major automakers, Honda is edging up 0.1 percent and Toyota is advancing almost 2 percent.



In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron is losing almost 2 percent and Advantest is declining more than 1 percent after shares of tech giant Apple fell overnight. SoftBank's shares are losing almost 4 percent.



The major exporters are weak after the yen strengthened. Sony is declining almost 3 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is down more than 1 percent, Canon is lower by almost 1 percent and Panasonic is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.5 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is declining more than 2 percent despite an increase in crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Chubu Electric, Mitsui E&S Holdings and Sony Financial Holdings are all rising more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Recruit Holdings is lower by almost 5 percent, while Screen Holdings and Nisshinbo Holdings are declining more than 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand and Hong Kong are declining more than 1 percent each, while Shanghai and Singapore are down almost 1 percent each. South Korea and Taiwan are also lower. The markets in Malaysia and Indonesia are closed in observance of the birth of the prophet Muhammad.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Monday amid lingering concerns about the outlook for the global economy along with uncertainty about the potential for a trade deal between the U.S. and China. A pull back by shares of Apple also weighed on the markets, after the Wall Street Journal said the company slashed production orders for all three of the iPhone models that were unveiled in September.



The Nasdaq plunged 219.40 points or 3 percent to 7,028.48, while the Dow tumbled 395.78 points or 1.6 percent to 25,017.44 and the S&P 500 slumped 45.54 points or 1.7 percent to 2,690.73.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose on Monday amid expectations that top exporter Saudi Arabia will push OPEC and allies to cut supply towards year-end. WTI crude for January added $0.52 or 0.9 percent to close at $57.20 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



