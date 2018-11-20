Innodisk Seizing the Edge with Industry's Fastest Wide Temp DDR4 Memory

Innodisk is launching its DDR4 2666MT/s wide temperature DRAM series to satisfy the need for performance in the outermost edge-computing devices

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk is releasing the newest ruggedized DDR4 2666 Wide Temperature DRAM series which is focusing on tough conditions of edge applications. Samson Chang, Innodisk's Global VP of DRAM, says: "DDR4 2666 will eventually become the standard specification on the market. With this move, we have already secured a good position to supply the current and future IoT and edge computing demands for industrial-grade, high-performance DRAM modules."

The 2666 Wide Temperature series come in unbuffered (with and without ECC) and buffered modules, and strictly uses Original ICs only. Additionally, the modules are all equipped with anti-sulfuration capabilities and are compatible with the newest Intel Mehlow and Purley server platforms, as well as Coffee Lake.

The new DDR4 2666MT/s wide temperature DRAM series is available in capacities from 4GB to 16GB, and perfectly designed for all industrial applications including rugged servers, fanless systems, mission-critical applications, surveillance, and networking. With the shift towards edge computing, memory with wide temperature capabilities will be essential, especially for aerospace and in-vehicle applications.

"We are seeing opportunities in the decentralizing trends of edge computing and IoT as computational power moves further and further out. Our new 2666 DDR4 series will spearhead our push in the European, Middle Eastern and Chinese markets," says Samson Chang.

About Innodisk

Featured on Forbes' Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion companies, Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules and embedded peripheral products for the industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across the embedded, aerospace and defense, cloud storage markets and more, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to provide customizable, dependable solutions and unparalleled service.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Innodisk supports clients globally with engineering support and sales teams in mainland China, Europe, Japan, and the United States.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782870/Innodisk_Wide_Temp_DDR4.jpg