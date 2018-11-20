

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) reported that, at the end of October 2018, the Group's assets under management (AuM) stood at CHF 395 billion, a year-to-date increase of 2%. Net inflows remained close to 5% (annualised) for the first ten months, just below the mid-point of the medium-term 4-6% target range. The Group noted that most of the negative market impact on AuM occurred in October, when many leading stock markets suffered significant corrections.



Julius Baer Group's detailed financial results for 2018 will be published on 4 February 2019.



