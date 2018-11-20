Anoto Group AB: Anoto announces new cloud platform

Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto") today announces its new cloud platform for all Anoto solutions named Anoto Cloud.

Anoto Cloud will include Anoto's four solutions:

C.AI - the world's first AI solution for offline education;

ACE - Anoto's new and improved enterprise forms solutions;

aDNA - Anoto's secure interactive marketing solution; and

Dr. Watson - Anoto's biometric authentication and security solution.

"Anoto is now a cloud based solution provider, a Software as a Service company. Anoto Cloud will bring all of Anoto's solutions to one platform creating a seamless and enhanced user experience for all of our customers whatever their needs may be.

Historically, Anoto never created our own solutions and now we have four remarkable solutions, each capable of creating substantial value for our customers and the company. With these four solutions, we are focused on the education, healthcare, manufacturing and financial industry verticals.

Earlier this month we announced C.AI and our partnership with Sana Labs and last week we announced the agreement with Toppan on aDNA. We are happy that our hard work to transform Anoto is starting to pay off and that our unique solutions are gaining recognition among old and new customers," said Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

Tel. +44 (0) 7825 580242

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CET on November 20, 2018.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is also using its pattern, optics, and image-processing expertise to bridge between the analogue and digital domains through an initiative known as Anoto DNA (aDNA). aDNA makes it possible to uniquely and unobtrusively mark physical objects and then easily identify those individual objects using ubiquitous mobile devices such as phones and tablets. aDNA is enabling exciting possibilities for product innovation, marketing insights, and supply-chain control. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment