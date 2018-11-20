

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may join a global sell-off on Tuesday as trade worries as well as fresh concerns about demand for Apple's iPhones spurred a bout of risk aversion.



Asian markets are broadly lower, with key benchmark indexes in China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea falling 1-2 percent after tech losses dragged down Wall Street overnight.



Investors closely monitored simmering trade tensions after the rivalry between Washington and Beijing overshadowed a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders over the weekend.



The dollar sagged to hit a near two-week low against its peers, pressured by cautious comments about the U.S. economy from Federal Reserve officials and data pointing to a continued slowdown in the U.S. housing market.



Gold inched up on dollar weakness while oil prices slipped after Russia said it would adopt a wait-and-see attitude towards any decision to cut output.



Overnight, the Dow slumped 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 plummeted 1.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell as much as 3 percent to hit its lowest closing level in almost five months.



European markets also gave up earlier gains to end lower on Monday as tech stocks came under selling pressure once again and carmaker Renault sank after the arrest of its CEO over financial misconduct allegations.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 0.7 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.2 percent.



