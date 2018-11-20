

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ctrip (CTRP), a Chinese online travel agency, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Yokohama city in Japan to collaborate in tourism product development, destination marketing and more.



Ctrip will work with Yokohama to both expand and upgrade Yokohama's travel products and services.



Jane Sun, CEO of Ctrip, met with Fumiko Hayashi, Mayor of Yokohama, Japan. The capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama is the second largest city in Japan after Tokyo.



According to data released by the Japanese government, China has been the largest source of tourists visiting Japan for the last three consecutive years with 7.4 million trips made by Chinese to Japan, a year-on-year increase of 15.4%. Chinese visiting Yokohama increased by 78% in 2017.



Ctrip's vast user base and big data resources offer insight into user behaviour, which helps to integrate personalized product design into our one-stop travel platform.



Fumiko Hayashi, Mayor of Yokohama, said, 'Yokohama is a vibrant city set to host the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and is also one of the venues for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. We are honored to create a partnership with Ctrip at this important moment. We hope to welcome more Chinese visitors to our city in the future.'



