IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee surgery implants, is announcing the award of CE marking for the Jazz Cap System, developed to meet the constraints of vertebral fusion indications in adults.

Jazz Cap System, which was developed principally to facilitate the treatment of degenerative conditions in adult patients, is a proprietary solution for securing screws in poor-quality bone-a factor in 10% to 30% of vertebral fusion cases in adult patients1. Jazz Cap System is a set of single-use sterile implants consisting of a screw and its Jazz Cap blocker, which incorporates the patented Jazz Lock system and a Jazz Band

Régis Le Couëdic, Implanet's Head of Research and Development, commented: "As part of our ongoing innovation drive, we are working closely with surgeons to continually upgrade our Jazz range. The Jazz Cap System compliments our range perfectly, in line with our approach of covering all indications compatible with use of sublaminar bands. It will help meet demand from surgeons for screw securing solutions to better accommodate certain degenerative conditions. This functionality is protected by new and existing patents".

"As promised, we have kept up our pace of innovation despite an increasingly challenging regulatory environment. The award of this new CE marking in record time is a ringing endorsement of our approach. Jazz Cap System addresses a market worth $2.5 billion, four to five times the size of the spinal deformity market2. The proprietary Jazz Cap System is designed for specific compatibility with a given fixation system, providing Implanet and its partners a significant competitive advantage in securing screws in poor-quality bones." added Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet's Chief Executive Officer.

Implanet will be attending the following scientific conferences:

BSS (British Scoliosis Society) in Belfast from November 29 to November 30, 2018, stand 9

DWG in Wiesbaden (Germany) from December 6 to December 8, 2018, stand 102

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 46 staff and recorded 2017 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

