Forrester: European Brands Are Making A Breakthrough In Customer Experience

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a direct connection between a company's employee experience and its ability to win and retain customers. And it is only possible to win and retain customers if they are engaged on a much deeper, emotional level.

These are some of the key messages that emerged from Forrester's two-day forum CX (Customer Experience) Europe, which welcomed more than 400 industry leaders from all over Europe.

During the forum, Forrester presented its Customer Experience Index (CX Index) rankings.

Compared to 2017, the data did not show a significant and tangible improvement. However, CX Analytics Director Michelle Yaiser is certain that "European brands are starting to make a breakthrough in customer experience", but she warned the audience: "An endless pool of customers does not exist".

Retaining loyal customers is therefore mission-critical for all companies globally. In fact, irrefutable and rigorously-researched data analysis from Forrester shows that, when customers have an excellent experience, 77% of them will stay and 90% will recommend that brand; when they only have a "good" experience the percentage will drop to 66% for those staying and 76% for those recommending that brand.

Forrester CX Principal Analyst Joana van den Brink-Quintanilha introduced speakers and key themes by highlighting the importance of empathy and clear communications.

This year, Forrester has analysed and evaluated over 70 brands in the UK and France across a variety of sectors including retail, banks, insurance and mobile phone operators.

