Encuentra24.com strengthens its team to expand in Central America

Encuentra24.com, the leading classifieds platform in Central America, has announced the new position of Chief Growth Officer (CGO) in order to fuel its many expansion initiatives.

Christopher Music, a seasoned executive with deep classifieds experience in this region, is the new CGO and will leverage the platform's personalized services, cutting-edge technology, and deep real estate and automotive offerings to drive this expansion.

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by a strong commitment to growth, Encuentra24.com strengthened its organization by creating the position of Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Christopher Music has joined the organization in this capacity and complements the executive suite with deep online classifieds experience.

The announcement was made by Wendy Jordan, Chief Operations Officer (COO) and co-founder of Encuentra24.com, who explained the strategy: "We have a new vision as Marketplace Leader in the Central American region and, in order to meet our ambitious growth goals, we need a CGO with the know-how and the proven track record to drive our many initiatives in Panama and Costa Rica."

Jordan shared the expansion objectives of Encuentra24.com and acknowledged that "there is so much potential in Central American countries such as El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, whom are waiting for a system like ours. For years, our platform has enabled millions to find what they seek and recover their investments; now we want to provide them with a deeper 360° experience across many more regions."

Pointing towards personalization

The new CGO of encuentra24.com, Christopher Music, shares this new vision for the platform and, according to his explanation, aims to expand the differentiated services the platform provides: "We are developing a stronger team that, combined with our specialized, cutting edge technology, will provide individualized and world class service to our users in many more areas."

With experience of over 3 years in executive positions in the field of online classifieds, Music expressed his desire to "help our users, both businesses and individuals, to exceed their objectives by leveraging the power ecuentra24.com has to offer."

Solutions

"The company continues to grow and, with this new position, we have strengthened our executive team to surpass our aggressive objectives. We will continue to develop specialized solutions focused particularly on the automotive and real estate verticals. We want to help both industries streamline processes and increase sales," said Boris Metraux, CEO and co-founder of Encuentra24.com.

This robust, technological platform is also introducing innovative functionality, such as 360º videos and drone photography.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787140/Encuentra24.jpg