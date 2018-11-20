Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC NCSP's Resolution of Board of Directors: Chairman of the Board of Directors, dividend payment, and EGM convocation 20-Nov-2018 / 09:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 November 2018 Resolution of Board of Directors: Chairman of the Board of Directors, dividend payment, and EGM convocation NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that at a meeting held on 16 November 2018, PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors approved the following decisions: 1) Appoint Rashid Sharipov Chairman of the Board of Directors 2) Recommend EGM to make the following decisions: - To distribute dividends according to 9 months of 2018 results in monetary terms in the amount of RUB 5,099,999,117 and 92 kopecks due to the Company's net profit for 9 months of 2018 and recommend defining the amount of dividend per share in the amount of RUB 0.2648. - To set 9 January 2019 as a date on which individuals are entitled to receive dividends. - To pay dividends to the registered in the register of shareholders nominal holder and trustee being a professional participant of the securities market not later than 23 January 2019, and to other individuals registered in the register of shareholders not later than 13 February 2019. 3) Hold the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (EGM) of PJSC NCSP in the form of absentee voting on 21 December 2018 (admission of ballots by 4.25 p.m. Moscow time on 21.12.18). The approved EGM agenda: decision on payment (announcement) of dividends on the Company's shares (the amount, terms and form of payment). Mail-in ballots shall be received at one of the following addresses: - Independent Registrar Company, 18 bld. 5B Stromynka str., Moscow, 107076, Russian Federation. - NCSP Corporate Secretary, room 104, 2 Mira str., Novorossiysk, 353907, Russian Federation. Terms of sending out the ballots by PJSC NCSP's is until 29 November inclusively. The record date for preparing the list of persons who can participate in the EGM is 27 November 2018 NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com For investment companies: ABurykin@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 6603 EQS News ID: 748485 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2018 01:50 ET (06:50 GMT)