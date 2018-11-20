

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that Salt Lake City, Utah establishment Deleite Foods Enterprises, Inc. is recalling approximately 11,000 pounds of marinated raw poultry products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.



This problem was discovered during routine label verification activities by an FSIS inspector, who found that the product did not include an ingredient statement nor declare known allergens soy and wheat. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The marinated diced chicken thigh meat was produced and packaged on Oct. 12, 15, and 16, 2018 and bear establishment number 'P-46130' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants in Utah.



The products are subject to recall include 30-lb. cases each containing 3 10-lb. bags of frozen 'MARINATED CHICKEN THIGH MEAT DICED - SUPC 7009466' and bearing lot codes 101218, 101518, or 101618.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX