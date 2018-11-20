

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ei Group plc reported profit before tax of 87 million pounds for the financial year ended 30 September 2018 compared to 58 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 14.7 pence compared to 11.1 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased to 122 million pounds from 121 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 20.0 pence compared to 19.5 pence.



Fiscal year revenue increased to 695 million pounds from 648 million pounds, prior year.



Simon Townsend, CEO said: 'We continue to take appropriate steps to ensure that the Group's capital structure enables and supports our objective to deliver attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders, as demonstrated by today's announcement to initiate a further share buyback programme of up to 20 million pounds. Our strategic plan is on track and we remain focussed on driving long-term growth in shareholder value.'



