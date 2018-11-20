MightyHive Opens New European Office in Stockholm

Office to support clients in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland

SAN FRANCISCO and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation partner MightyHive today announced the opening of a new office in Stockholm, its second European office within a year of opening its first European office in London - with more to follow. The Stockholm location will allow the company to extend the sales and service of its integrated programmatic buying and analytics approach into the region. MightyHive is a global, full-stack Google Marketing Platform Sales partner in Sweden that offers standardized service across all countries.

MightyHive customers in the Nordics include Peugeot Sverige, Pandora, and Renault. An increase in the number of local Google Marketing Platform partners offers the numerous multinational brands headquartered in the Nordic region with greater opportunities in programmatic.

MightyHive's solution addresses the growing trend of advertisers taking ownership of their platform relationships for greater data transparency. With the evolution of digital advertising, brands now have the tools needed for advanced measurement so they can better focus on real business outcomes. A Google Marketing Platform partner with full-stack certification is critical to this end.

"As a long-time Google partner, MightyHive can provide what no other GMP partner in the region can with its full-stack offering. We are excited to deepen our partnerships in Europe and provide focused attention and support to companies in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland," said Marcus Sundvall, Nordics Sales Director, MightyHive. "Our aim is to upskill agencies and marketers and provide them with even more choice as they take control of programmatic."

MightyHive is the digital transformation partner that combines the capabilities of a consultancy and the media knowledge of an agency with deep expertise in cloud and leading ad tech platforms. Serving enterprise customers and agencies alike, MightyHive services include in-housing consulting, full-service campaign management, and platform implementation, all under one roof and with complete transparency. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, and Toronto.

