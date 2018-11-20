UK-based Event Tech champion takes a novel approach to overcome talent deficit and maintain explosive growth

LONDON and KIEV, Ukraine, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartXpo, the London-based tech business has today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Global Talent Advantage for the launch of a development hub based in Kiev, Ukraine.

2018 has been a breakthrough year for SmartXpo. It is disrupting the $500bn worldwide events, conferences and trade show industry with the launch of its highly successful pricing software, powered by machine learning. In line with its peers in London's tech start-up scene, the key risk it now faces is the shortage of specialist developers and data scientists in the midst of a full-scale war for tech talent.

The partnership with Global Talent Advantage enables SmartXpo to leapfrog Google, Amazon and Facebook in the race for scarce skills. The deal allows SmartXpo to hand-pick and manage staff from a roster of 52,000 high-end developers, securing long term access to this critical and finite resource.

Chris Witheridge, CTO of SmartXpo explains:

"London is a wonderful base for a high growth tech venture, however the competition for talent has become more intense than ever. That is why we had to launch our own development hub in Kiev, and believe that the Extended Team solution put in place by Global Talent Advantage will give us a critical competitive edge as we continue to focus on growth and disruption."

The Extended Team was launched for SmartXpo by Global Talent Advantage in a flexible 'asset-lite' way that is designed to ensure speed, create a highly-attractive work environment for local talent and dramatically reduce capital outlays associated with a full London based in-house team. It enables high-growth tech businesses to recruit and manage their team directly while leveraging Global Talent Advantage to carry the cost of payroll, facilities and training. SmartXpo can now focus on their core mission without depleting precious capital or agility.

Global Talent Advantage COO Andriy Bondarenko stated:

"We are in a new phase of tech complexity which relies heavily on highly capable back-end architects, Data Scientists and Artificial Intelligence experts. Smaller, high growth companies struggle to compete against the US tech giants for cutting edge talent.

"Our Extended Team model exists specifically to support disruptive innovators such as SmartXpo and we are delighted to partner with them to secure long-term access to some of the most talented, ambitious developers and data scientists on the planet."

About SmartXpo:

SmartXpo is a London-based software company that is using artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the $500bn global events industry. In 2018 it launched a price setting tool that enables organisers to recapture billions of dollars of revenue lost through value leakage.

About Global Talent Advantage:

Global Talent Advantage has an ecosystem of 52,000 high-end developers across Ukraine, Belarus and Estonia. It specialises in providing clients in Europe and North America with fast and flexible access to IT specialists. Its Extended Team service allows clients to hand-pick and manage developers as a full time, dedicated, extension to the client's own inhouse team.

