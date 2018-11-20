New Dimensional Insight Survey Shows More Than Half of Healthcare CIOs Lack Strong Trust in Their Data

Survey reveals approximately three-quarters of healthcare organizations plan to spend more money improving both data trust and self-service

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Insight, the maker of Diver Platform, a data management and analytics solution, today announced the results of a new survey on data trust within healthcare organizations. The company surveyed members of a professional organization for CIOs and other senior healthcare IT leaders. Overall, it found few organizations have very strong trust in their data while levels of self-service vary across the enterprise. The survey also revealed that most healthcare organizations plan to invest money toward improving both data trust and self-service.

The survey of 85 healthcare CIOs asked four questions about organizations' clinical, financial, and operational data:

How would you rate the index of trust in data within your various user communities, on a 1-10 scale, with 10 being the highest? The index of trust was defined as how strongly "user populations believe that they can trust the data provided to make decisions."

What percentage of your user population would you consider to be self-serviced in making data-driven decisions?

Do you plan to increase or decrease your investment toward improving data trust?

Do you plan to increase or decrease your investment toward self-service analytics?

Survey results indicate that less than half of CIOs have strong trust in their data. Findings include:

48% of respondents assessed financial data as an 8 or above on the 10-point scale. The percentage of "8-and-up" responses was 40% for clinical and 36% for operational.

Clinical users have the lowest levels of self-service in making data-driven decisions. More than half of CIOs report that 30% or less of their clinical population is self-serviced in data-driven decision making.

Approximately three-quarters of healthcare organizations plan to increase investments to improve trust in data and self-service capabilities.

This survey demonstrates that healthcare organizations have a long way to go in developing rock-solid trust in their data and self-service access to it. It appears executives are aware of these challenges and are ready to dedicate resources to improving both trust and access.

"Trusted data is more important than ever, as healthcare organizations migrate from the fee-for-service model to value-based care," says Fred Powers, president and CEO of Dimensional Insight. "During this transition, healthcare organizations must weigh investments, risks, and tradeoffs against quantitative, trustworthy data. This kind of data driven decision-making will be critical in shaping the initiatives and high-stakes choices required by value-based care."

To learn more, read the full survey results here: https://www.dimins.com/white-papers/survey-data-trust/

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight is a leading provider of analytics and data management solutions. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight's Diver Platform consistently ranks as a top performing analytics platform by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol.