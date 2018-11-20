KraneShares Lists KWEB China Internet UCITS ETF in Europe

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, ("KraneShares"), a global asset management firm known for its China-focused KraneShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative China investment strategies, announced the launch of KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF1 on the London Stock Exchange (Ticker: KWEB). The fund tracks the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, the same benchmark and strategy as KraneShares' flagship New York Stock Exchange-listed China internet ETF, which listed on July 31, 2013 and has over a five-year track record.

"We are seeing significant client demand for a China-focused Internet UCITS ETF in the European market," said Jonathan Krane CEO of KraneShares. "We are excited to bring this successful ETF to the London Stock Exchange."

In preparation for the launch, KraneShares hired European ETF veteran Sjef Pieters to head European sales and client services. Sjef joins the firm from Invesco where he was formerly the Head of Sales for Netherlands and Nordics.

The newly launched KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF2 will provide investors with exposure to Chinese internet companies that benefit from increasing domestic consumption within China. Key constituents include Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, JD, Weibo, etc. The fund will be available to trade in USD: Ticker KWEB.

China has the largest global internet population with 802 million3 Internet users, comprising 21.1%4 of world Internet users. With an internet penetration rate of just 57.7%5, there is still considerable room for growth in China's Internet sector. Additionally, China is the world leader in total E-Commerce sales. In 2017, online sales in China reached $1.14 trillion6, or nearly 50% of the total $2.3 trillion E-Commerce sales worldwide6.

About Krane Funds Advisors, LLC:

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to provide innovative, first to market strategies that have been developed based on our strong partnerships and our deep knowledge of investing. We help investors stay up to date on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is majority owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC), a leading investment bank in China.

For more information please visit: www.kraneshares.com