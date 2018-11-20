Giacom Partners With Meetupcall to Launch Conference Call - a Smart and Secure Solution, Exclusive to Giacom in the CSP Market

HESSLE, England, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Giacom announced today that it has partnered with Meetupcall to bring its market-leading conference calling solution exclusively to its reseller-only channel. Newly launched in the Giacom Cloud Market, Conference Call by Meetupcall enables users to easily join, arrange or manage a meeting with colleagues or clients in a fully secure SaaS-based service.

Exclusive to Giacom in the CSP market, Conference Call is an easy to use, reliable and modern solution for customers who want to arrange or join conference calls on the move. When it comes to managing a conference, call leaders have access to a feature-rich dashboard, making it easy to set up a conference call for up to 200 attendees, share presentation slides and record the meeting.

The smart and secure cloud-based solution comes with several features that make it simple for anyone to join, no matter where they are located. All invites can be sent via Outlook, Google, Apple, Android or iOS calendars, then Conference Call will do the rest, sending personalised invitations to each recipient with the date and time for the conference automatically set to their location, along with various ways to join the call. Attendees can opt to join via 'one tap' on a smartphone, the service can dial out to them at the start of the call and place them directly into the conference, or can dial-in via the traditional conference ID method.

Mike Wardell, CEO at Giacom, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Meetupcall to help sell their smart solution exclusively to our resellers as a straightforward, unlimited minutes and no hidden charges package, all for one monthly fee. Plus, there's no site visits or installation required, making it a great solution for resellers with little to no experience of the market."

"We're excited to partner with Giacom and bring our conference calling solution exclusively to their 5,000+ resellers," said Simon Moxon, CEO and founder at Meetupcall. "We have grown to become one of the leading conference call providers in the world, so partnering with a cloud service provider such as Giacom was the next logical step for us, enabling us to reach more end users through Giacom's wide network of resellers."

More than 35,000 business users worldwide choose Conference Call by Meetupcall as it's a safe, trusted and GDPR-compliant solution that delivers a 99.9% uptime SLA all year round. Resellers can purchase Conference Call exclusively in the Giacom Cloud Market.