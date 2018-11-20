Cambridge Pixel Supplies RadarWatch Coastal Surveillance Software and Trackers to Maris for use at UK Military Firing Ranges

CAMBRIDGE, England, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New RadarWatch display application and tracking software improves safety at ranges by providingan integrated radar video and AIS track display, as well as advanced alarm capability for targets entering user-defined danger zones

Cambridge Pixel, a developer of radar display, tracking and recording sub-systems, has supplied its RadarWatch coastal surveillance software and advanced target trackers to Maritime Information Systems Ltd (Maris) as part of an upgrade to safety systems at UK military firing ranges.

Cambridge Pixel's surveillance and target tracking software has already been installed and is operational on the south coast of England at the first of the firing ranges, where operators are benefiting from an enhanced situational display.

Cambridge Pixel's new RadarWatch display application and tracking software has helped improve safety at the firing range by providing an integrated radar video and AIS (ship transponder) track display, as well as advanced alarm capability for targets entering user-defined danger zones.

Nic Baldwin, technical manager, Maris, said: "Cambridge Pixel's new RadarWatch display software and its range of flexible software modules has allowed us to design and build a complete system upgrade for our customer using commercial sensors."

"Cambridge Pixel's software has provided us with a cost-effective way of upgrading a legacy system to utilise more modern technologies, such as the solid-state Halo 6 pulse compression radars from Simrad. We have also added an AIS transponder into the surveillance system and the RadarWatch software is able to fuse the AIS tracks and present the data as a graphical overlay on top of the radar video and map layers. This fused display enables faster, clearer and better-informed decisions for the operator."

RadarWatch is designed for integrators developing coastal surveillance, small port & harbour security applications and features comprehensive alarm logic allowing alarms to be configured based on areas, target activity, or target behaviour. This alarm logic includes the ability to compare all current targets to user-defined regions and to identify targets impinging on them. Exceptions may be made within a "safe list", allowing identified targets to enter alarm zones without raising an alert.

David Johnson, CEO, Cambridge Pixel, said, "We are delighted to have secured our first contract win for our RadarWatch display software since its launch in the summer. Our aim with this product is to provide the integrator, in this case Maris, with a modern, multi-screen, multi-window display solution that fuses information from radar sensors, transponders and cameras to present a consolidated view of maritime information."

RadarWatch can display tiled maps, S57/S63 electronic charts, video from up to 2 radars and 16 cameras, within multiple windows and across multiple screens. It is compatible with a wide range of radar scanners, including those from Kelvin Hughes, Simrad, Terma and Furuno, and provides a common software architecture that can be scaled to single or multi-sensor installations.

Cambridge Pixel's SPx tracker is a key part of the Maris firing range solution. The tracking module is fully parameterised, highly configurable and supports multi-hypothesis and multi-model tracking to improve tracking efficiency and reduce nuisance alarms. It provides its data onto the network and may also be controlled remotely via a network socket, making it ideal for use in distributed systems. RadarWatch provides a common software architecture that can be scaled to single or multi-sensor installations.

The RadarWatch software accepts open data formats such as ASTERIX and NMEA-0183 and works with Cambridge Pixel's own software modules too, such as SPx Fusion, SPx Camera Manager and SPx Radar Data Recorder. Augmented vision is also implemented within RadarWatch to fuse primary radar tracks with data from ship (AIS) and, where appropriate, aircraft (ADS-B and IFF) transponders and then display this as an overlay to camera video.

Cambridge Pixel's radar technology is used in naval, air traffic control, vessel traffic, commercial shipping, security, surveillance and airborne radar applications. Its systems have been implemented in mission-critical applications with companies such as BAE Systems, Frontier Electronic Systems, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Exelis, Hanwha Systems, Kelvin Hughes, Lockheed Martin, Navtech Radar, Raytheon, Saab Sensis, Royal Thai Air Force, Sofresud and Tellumat.

For more information about RadarWatch or other products from Cambridge Pixel, please visit http://www.cambridgepixel.com or call: +44(0)1763-852749 or email: enquiries@cambridgepixel.com.

http://www.cambridgepixel.com/news

https://www.cambridgepixel.com/products/RadarWatch/

About Maris

Based in Monmouthshire, UK. Maris has a team of multi-disciplined engineers that can provide every aspect of a safety surveillance system from small bespoke requirements to complete Turnkey project solutions. Established in 1998, Maris has a depth of experience spanning decades in military, marine and aviation industries, in the UK and throughout the world.

About Cambridge Pixel (http://www.cambridgepixel.com)

Cambridge Pixel is an award-winning developer of sensor processing and display solutions including primary and secondary radar interfacing, processing and display components for military and commercial radar applications. It is a world-leading supplier of software-based radar tracking and scan conversion solutions through its modular SPx software, and HPx hardware product range. Based near Cambridge in the UK, the company operates worldwide through a network of agents and distributors.