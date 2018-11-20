sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 20.11.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20.11.2018 | 09:04
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Belmond, Fortnum & Mason, Manolo Blahnik, Mulberry and V&A: Fashioned From Nature Amongst Winners at the Annual Walpole British Luxury Awards

LONDON, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fashion & Accessory Brands Dominate The Evening As The Royal Ballet X Erdem, Demellier, Mulberry, Manolo Blahnik, And Alison Loehnis, President Of Net-A-Porter And Mr Porter, Receive Coveted Awards

Last Night, V&A: Fashioned From Nature, Royal Ballet x Erdem, Fortnum & Mason, Mulberry, Belmond, and Manolo Blahnik received awards at the 17th annual Walpole British Luxury Awards at The Dorchester, Mayfair hosted by the world renowned, Golden Globe, BAFTA, International Emmy Award-nominated actor Jason Isaacs.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787431/Walpole_British_Luxury_Awards.jpg )

The Walpole British Luxury Awards celebrate and reward brands, individuals and experiences that have demonstrated the pinnacle of excellence in the last year. Over 375 luxury industry creatives, executives and influencers gathered to applaud Britain's longstanding luxury companies and emerging talent for their outstanding work in the luxury sector both in Britain and abroad. The British luxury sector is worth over £32 billion to the UK economy, and Walpole is committed to promoting, protecting and developing the industry's unique qualities through its mentoring programmes, events, research and public affairs with the British government and in Europe.

Walpole's CEO, Helen Brocklebank said, "As we've seen celebrated so beautifully this evening, British luxury, the arts and culture in the UK make such a massive contribution to the global reputation of the country and it seems more important than ever to celebrate the innovators, inventors and creatives who help to make Great Britain famous all over the world. My thanks to Jason Isaacs for being the perfect host and congratulations to all of our winners and shortlisted brands, you each make a towering contribution to the continuing success of our sector."

Recognising Walpole's dedication to nurturing the next generation of British luxury brands, the Brands of Tomorrow Award for Emerging Talent was presented to DeMellier, Luke Edward Hall, Rory Dobner, and The Vampires Wife - all of which were identified by the judging panel as new British brands with the potential for success on a global scale.

The Luxury Leader award was presented to Alison Loehnis, President of Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter, for her interdisciplinary, creative leadership skills across fashion, business and digital, and Manolo Blahnik was named Luxury Legend in recognition of his 40-year career as one of the world's most influential footwear designers. Natalie Livingstone and Tina Brown collected the Award for Cultural Contribution for the critically acclaimed Cliveden Literary Festival.

Hosting the ceremony, Jason Isaacs wore a bespoke Henry Poole dinner jacket and Manolo Blahnik Oxford shoes. The black-tie event began with a Laurent-Perrier champagne reception, followed by an elegant three-course dinner of gin and tonic salmon with Bramley apple salad, roast duck with sweet potato puree and apple cider jus and passionfruit and mango dacquoise. Sumaridge Syrah 2013 and Sumaridge Estate White 2016 was served at the awards were announced and the night was capped off with an after-party hosted by the Dovetail Agency Cocktail Club, during which guests sipped on The Lakes Explorer gin and tonic and Royal Salute Whisky.

THE FULL 2018 LIST OF WALPOLE BRITISH LUXURY AWARD WINNERS: 

British Luxury Brand of the Year         Belmond
    In association with Laurent-Perrier      Hotels and Luxury Travel
    Luxury Legend                            Manolo Blahnik
    In association with The Times Luxx and   Footwear designer
    Style                                   
    Luxury Leader                            Alison Loehnis, President,
    In association With G.F Smith            NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER
    Luxury Maker Of The Year                 Mulberry
    In association with Elite Associates     Classic leather bags, accessories,
                                             womenswear and travel collections
    British Luxury Overseas                  Fortnum & Mason
    In association with Forter               Luxury department store
    Creative Collaboration                   Royal Ballet x Erdem
    In association with LetsBab              Costume designs for international
                                             celebrations of the Leonard Bernstein
                                             centenary
                 
    Luxury With A Heart                      V&A: Fashioned From Nature
    In association with MyLoveAffair         An exhibition exploring the complex
                                             relationship between fashion and
                                             nature
    Cultural Contribution                    Natalie Livingstone and Tina Brown:
    In association with Wearisma             Cliveden Literary Festival 
                                             Annual literary festival
                                             DeMellier
                                             Handcrafted handbags

    The Brands of Tomorrow Award for         Luke Edward Hall
    Emerging Talent                         Interiors
    In association with Mishcon de Reya
                                             Rory Dobner
                                             Illustrator and
                                             homewares
   
                                             The Vampires Wife
                                             Womenswear

For more information about Walpole please visit thewalpole.co.uk and for images if the event please visit gettyimages.co.uk/search/2/image?events=775260108

Contact

Joanna Good
JGood@anmcomms.com
+44-0-2079402900


© 2018 PR Newswire