Belmond, Fortnum & Mason, Manolo Blahnik, Mulberry and V&A: Fashioned From Nature Amongst Winners at the Annual Walpole British Luxury Awards

LONDON, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fashion & Accessory Brands Dominate The Evening As The Royal Ballet X Erdem, Demellier, Mulberry, Manolo Blahnik, And Alison Loehnis, President Of Net-A-Porter And Mr Porter, Receive Coveted Awards

Last Night, V&A: Fashioned From Nature, Royal Ballet x Erdem, Fortnum & Mason, Mulberry, Belmond, and Manolo Blahnik received awards at the 17th annual Walpole British Luxury Awards at The Dorchester, Mayfair hosted by the world renowned, Golden Globe, BAFTA, International Emmy Award-nominated actor Jason Isaacs.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787431/Walpole_British_Luxury_Awards.jpg )

The Walpole British Luxury Awards celebrate and reward brands, individuals and experiences that have demonstrated the pinnacle of excellence in the last year. Over 375 luxury industry creatives, executives and influencers gathered to applaud Britain's longstanding luxury companies and emerging talent for their outstanding work in the luxury sector both in Britain and abroad. The British luxury sector is worth over £32 billion to the UK economy, and Walpole is committed to promoting, protecting and developing the industry's unique qualities through its mentoring programmes, events, research and public affairs with the British government and in Europe.

Walpole's CEO, Helen Brocklebank said, "As we've seen celebrated so beautifully this evening, British luxury, the arts and culture in the UK make such a massive contribution to the global reputation of the country and it seems more important than ever to celebrate the innovators, inventors and creatives who help to make Great Britain famous all over the world. My thanks to Jason Isaacs for being the perfect host and congratulations to all of our winners and shortlisted brands, you each make a towering contribution to the continuing success of our sector."

Recognising Walpole's dedication to nurturing the next generation of British luxury brands, the Brands of Tomorrow Award for Emerging Talent was presented to DeMellier, Luke Edward Hall, Rory Dobner, and The Vampires Wife - all of which were identified by the judging panel as new British brands with the potential for success on a global scale.

The Luxury Leader award was presented to Alison Loehnis, President of Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter, for her interdisciplinary, creative leadership skills across fashion, business and digital, and Manolo Blahnik was named Luxury Legend in recognition of his 40-year career as one of the world's most influential footwear designers. Natalie Livingstone and Tina Brown collected the Award for Cultural Contribution for the critically acclaimed Cliveden Literary Festival.

Hosting the ceremony, Jason Isaacs wore a bespoke Henry Poole dinner jacket and Manolo Blahnik Oxford shoes. The black-tie event began with a Laurent-Perrier champagne reception, followed by an elegant three-course dinner of gin and tonic salmon with Bramley apple salad, roast duck with sweet potato puree and apple cider jus and passionfruit and mango dacquoise. Sumaridge Syrah 2013 and Sumaridge Estate White 2016 was served at the awards were announced and the night was capped off with an after-party hosted by the Dovetail Agency Cocktail Club, during which guests sipped on The Lakes Explorer gin and tonic and Royal Salute Whisky.

THE FULL 2018 LIST OF WALPOLE BRITISH LUXURY AWARD WINNERS:

British Luxury Brand of the Year Belmond In association with Laurent-Perrier Hotels and Luxury Travel Luxury Legend Manolo Blahnik In association with The Times Luxx and Footwear designer Style Luxury Leader Alison Loehnis, President, In association With G.F Smith NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER Luxury Maker Of The Year Mulberry In association with Elite Associates Classic leather bags, accessories, womenswear and travel collections British Luxury Overseas Fortnum & Mason In association with Forter Luxury department store Creative Collaboration Royal Ballet x Erdem In association with LetsBab Costume designs for international celebrations of the Leonard Bernstein centenary Luxury With A Heart V&A: Fashioned From Nature In association with MyLoveAffair An exhibition exploring the complex relationship between fashion and nature Cultural Contribution Natalie Livingstone and Tina Brown: In association with Wearisma Cliveden Literary Festival Annual literary festival DeMellier Handcrafted handbags The Brands of Tomorrow Award for Luke Edward Hall Emerging Talent Interiors In association with Mishcon de Reya Rory Dobner Illustrator and homewares The Vampires Wife Womenswear

For more information about Walpole please visit thewalpole.co.uk and for images if the event please visit gettyimages.co.uk/search/2/image?events=775260108

Contact

Joanna Good

JGood@anmcomms.com

+44-0-2079402900