Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Fifteen

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Fifteen







Guernsey, 19 November 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 12 November 2018 and 15 November 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 20,342 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €5.99 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





These purchases are the last purchases to be made under the non-discretionary programme between the Company, on the one hand, and Liberum, on the other hand, announced on 2 July 2018, as that non-discretionary programme has been completed in accordance with its terms.





As announced on 15 November 2018, a new programme will commence on 20 December 2018. Please refer to the Company's website under the investor relations section for further details.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 12/11/2018 BATE 104 6.00 624 XLON 655 6.00 3,927 CHIX 493 5.96 2,938 TRQX 314 6.00 1,884 Total 1,566 5.99 9,373 13/11/2018 BATE 104 5.94 618 XLON 5,179 5.99 31,014 CHIX 642 5.98 3,838 TRQX 316 5.98 1,890 Total 6,241 5.99 37,359 14/11/2018 BATE 110 5.94 653 XLON 5,192 5.98 31,034 CHIX 645 5.94 3,831 TRQX 315 5.94 1,871 Total 6,262 5.97 37,390 15/11/2018 BATE 137 5.98 819 XLON 5,210 6.02 31,383 CHIX 642 5.98 3,839 TRQX 284 5.98 1,698 Total 6,273 6.02 37,740







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,649,021 (equal to 28.2% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,472,033, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.









Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 12 November 2018 and 15 November 2018:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 12/11/2018 XLON 460 6.00 2,760.00 XLON 118 6.00 708.00 TRQX 314 6.00 1,884.00 BATE 104 6.00 624.00 CHIX 493 5.96 2,938.28 XLON 77 5.96 458.92 Total 1,566 5.99 9,373.20 13/11/2018 XLON 615 6.00 3,690.00 XLON 455 6.00 2,730.00 XLON 767 6.00 4,602.00 XLON 362 6.00 2,172.00 TRQX 316 5.98 1,889.68 XLON 480 5.98 2,870.40 XLON 2,500 5.98 14,950.00 CHIX 578 5.98 3,456.44 CHIX 20 5.98 119.60 CHIX 4 5.98 23.92 CHIX 2 5.98 11.96 BATE 104 5.94 617.76 CHIX 38 5.94 225.72 Total 6,241 5.99 37,359.48 14/11/2018 XLON 130 6.00 780.00 XLON 480 6.00 2,880.00 XLON 497 6.00 2,982.00 XLON 123 6.00 738.00 XLON 633 6.00 3,798.00 XLON 97 6.00 582.00 XLON 9 5.98 53.82 XLON 8 5.98 47.84 XLON 552 5.98 3,300.96 XLON 497 5.96 2,962.12 XLON 9 5.96 53.64 XLON 397 5.96 2,366.12 XLON 1,749 5.96 10,424.04 CHIX 231 5.94 1,372.14 CHIX 414 5.94 2,459.16 TRQX 16 5.94 95.04 BATE 110 5.94 653.40 TRQX 299 5.94 1,776.06 XLON 11 5.94 65.34 Total 6,262 5.97 37,389.68 15/11/2018 XLON 640 6.04 3,865.60 XLON 536 6.04 3,237.44 XLON 587 6.04 3,545.48 XLON 247 6.02 1,486.94 XLON 234 6.02 1,408.68 XLON 101 6.02 608.02 XLON 417 6.02 2,510.34 XLON 545 6.02 3,280.90 XLON 526 6.02 3,166.52 XLON 566 6.02 3,407.32 XLON 566 6.00 3,396.00 XLON 245 6.00 1,470.00 CHIX 11 5.98 65.78 CHIX 12 5.98 71.76 TRQX 66 5.98 394.68 CHIX 619 5.98 3,701.62 BATE 137 5.98 819.26 TRQX 111 5.98 663.78 TRQX 12 5.98 71.76 TRQX 95 5.98 568.10 Total 6,273 6.02 37,739.98



