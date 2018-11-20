

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemicals giant BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) said that about 20,000 employees worldwide will be directly or indirectly affected by reorganization. BASF also wants to further increase profitability and targets an increase in EBITDA before special items of 3% to 5% per year. The company initiates a new excellence program which will run from 2019 until 2021. It targets annual earnings contributions of 2 billion euros from the end of 2021 onwards. In addition to the target of CO2-neutral growth until 2030, BASF wants to generate around 22 billion euros in sales with Accelerator products in 2025.



At the presentation of BASF's new strategy in Ludwigshafen, Dr. Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors said 'With our new strategy, we are setting BASF on a course for growth... the new strategy aims to grow sales and volumes.'



'We want to grow stronger than the market and we aim to grow our sales volumes above global chemical production growth,' said Chief Financial Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel.



BASF also wants to further increase profitability and targets an increase in EBITDA before special items of 3% to 5% per year.



BASF said it has initiated a new excellence program which will run from 2019 until 2021. It targets annual earnings contributions of 2 billion euros from the end of 2021 onwards. The program will include measures focused on production, logistics, research and development as well as digitalization and automation activities and organizational development.



In addition to the target of CO2-neutral growth until 2030, BASF wants to generate around 22 billion euros in sales with Accelerator products in 2025. These are products that make a substantial sustainability contribution in the value chain.



BASF said it undertook a review of its segment structure and will introduce changes as of the beginning of 2019.



As of January 1, 2019, BASF will have six segments, each containing two operating divisions, with the exception of Agricultural Solutions which will continue to comprise one division.



Reflecting to the integrated production in the Verbund, BASF achieves annual cost savings of at least 1 billion euros, for raw materials, energy and logistics. At the same time, the company also avoids considerable emissions as a result of the Verbund.



BASF noted that it is creating leaner structures for services, in R&D and in governance functions, as part of the further development of the organization. The remaining functional and research activities will be more efficiently organized. Approximately 20,000 employees worldwide will be directly or indirectly affected by this reorganization.



BASF said it will increase the reliability of its plants and improve flexibility. Therefore, the company has increased its dedicated budget for boosting operational excellence to 400 million euros per year. This is significantly above the average in recent years.



BASF aims to digitalize processes at more than 350 of its plants worldwide by 2022.



The company noted that it will further improve data availability and quality, provide the necessary infrastructure to connect its backend systems and use existing data to support decision-making. BASF will gain speed, impact and reach in its digitalization efforts to stay ahead of its peers in the chemical industry.



