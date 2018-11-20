

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group Plc (AVV.L) reported Tuesday that its loss before tax for the first half was 5.5 million pounds, compared to profit of 7.8 million pounds a year ago. Loss per share was 3.61 pence, compared to profit of 7 pence a year ago.



The statutory results show standalone results for the heritage Schneider Electric Industrial Software Business in the comparative period of the six months to September 2017.



Adjusted profit before tax on a reverse acquisition basis was 54.1 million pounds, compared to 28.6 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 26.25 pence, compared to 26.40 pence a year ago.



On a combined pro forma basis, adjusted profit before tax was 60.5 million pounds, compared to 39.2 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 29.48 pence, compared to 20.85 pence last year.



Revenue on a reverse acquisition basis climbed 56.4 percent to 336.5 million pounds from 215.1 million pounds last year.



Revenue on a combined pro forma basis grew 10.9 percent to 343.0 million pounds from 309.4 million pounds last year.



The company announced interim dividend 14.0 pence per share.



Further, the company said its full year outlook remains positive.



Chief Executive Officer Craig Hayman said, 'We remain confident in the outlook and are making progress towards our medium term targets of delivering revenue growth at least in-line with the industrial software market, increasing recurring revenue as a percentage of overall revenue and improving AVEVA's Adjusted EBIT margin to 30%.'



