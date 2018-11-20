

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of KCOM Group PLC (KCOM.L) announced it now believes that the Group's trading performance for the current financial year ending 31 March 2019, on a pre-IFRS 15 basis, will be weaker than originally expected. The Group said this is principally the result of flat revenue (driven by lower than expected order intake) in the Group's Enterprise segment and continued customer churn in the Group's National Network Services segment. The Board anticipates these trends will continue into the following financial year.



The Board now expects EBITDA (pre-IFRS 15) for the current financial year ending 31 March 2019 to be approximately 5% below current market expectations. EBITDA (pre-IFRS 15) for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 will be significantly below current market expectations.



The Board has decided to review the Group's ongoing dividend policy, resolving to pay a dividend of not less than 3 pence per share for the current financial year ending 31 March 2019, rather than the previously stated commitment to pay 6 pence per share.



