

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 30 September 2018 rose 22.9% to 93.0 million pounds from 75.7 million pounds in the prior year. Excluding substantial reorganisation costs and amortisation of acquired intangibles, adjusted profit before tax was up 26.8%, 24.9% on a like-for-like basis to 100.2 million pounds from the prior year.



Profit attributable to owners of the Company was 70.0 million pounds, up from 54.5 million pounds last year. Earnings per share rose to 15.7 pence from 12.2 pence last year. Excluding substantial reorganisation costs and amortisation of acquired intangibles, adjusted earnings per share of 17.2 pence was up 32.3%, 30.5% on a like-for-like basis.



Group revenue increased 10.7% to 911.8 million pounds from 823.8 million pounds last year.



The Board proposed an interim dividend of 5.3 pence per share. This will be paid on 9 January 2019 to shareholders on the register on 30 November 2018.



