Berlin-based tech startup Zenjob has raised 15 million euros in the Series B financing round, led by AXA Venture Partners. Additional capital investors are the current investors Acton Capital Partners, Redalpine, and Atlantic Labs. Zenjob helps large and medium-sized businesses find on-demand student staff with just a few clicks. The capital will be invested in technological product development and the expansion of the business across Germany and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005083/en/

Left-right: Fritz Trott (Co-Founder/CEO), Arvid Seeberg-Elverfeldt (CFO), Cihan Aksakal (Co-Founder/CTO), Frederik Fahning (Co-Founder/CLO), Cornelius von Rantzau (COO) (Photo: Business Wire)

"Traditional temporary employment agencies are still struggling with a digital transformation in the market. What the staffing sector is lacking are innovative products. With our automated software technology, we manage to place the majority of personnel within only a few hours. At the same time, we offer our clients long-term planning security," says Fritz Trott, co-founder and CEO of Zenjob.

With the fresh capital invested, the entire process, from job posting and candidate matching to shift management, will be handled automatically by Zenjob's software. The tech startup will keep pushing forward with the continuous development of software technology. The automated matching procedure between the job offer and the candidate will be optimised in an even more intelligent way. Furthermore, Zenjob plans to launch an "in-store solution" for clients in the retail business.

Zenjob's vision is to break up the traditional structures of today's job market. In the future, people should be able to shape their working lives on-demand and flexibly with just a click. With the Zenjob App, today's students can already decide when, for whom, and how often they want to work.

"On-demand employment is a global megatrend in the job market. The demand for temporary staff is continuously increasing. At the same time, employees are seeking a flexible and self-determined working life. We are looking forward to support Zenjob's vision and believe that the digital business model will change the labour market of the future," says Imran Akram from AXA Venture Partners concerning their investment in the startup.

Over the recent years, Zenjob has supplied personnel for over 1,000 clients, including Vapiano, Mister Spex, and Holiday Inn. On average, Zenjob staffs over 10,000 on-demand temporary jobs with students every month. Zenjob offers excellent value, particularly for clients in the retail, event, and gastronomy sectors: "It is a huge challenge to find good staffing service providers in the market. With Zenjob, we can react much faster and more flexibly to seasonal fluctuations and short-term personnel requirements. The technology and quality that Zenjob offer have long been missing in the retail industry," says Nadine Stange, Managing Director of SportScheck's flagship store in Munich, Germany's leading specialist sports retailer.

The press release and image can be found here.

About Zenjob

Zenjob is a licensed, Berlin-based tech startup for temporary employment. The on-demand staffing platform supplies companies in different fields (such as the logistics, hotel, events, and retail industries) with student staff in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Bonn, and Dusseldorf. Students receive real-time job offers directly on their smartphones and can confirm the job offer with just one click in the app. Zenjob was founded by Fritz Trott, Cihan Aksakal, and Frederik Fahning. Cornelius von Rantzau and Arvid Seeberg-Elverfeldt have been the supporting management since 2017. The company's staff consists of more than 180 employees.

About AXA Venture Partners

AXA Venture Partners (AVP) is a venture capital fund backed by AXA, the leading global insurer and asset manager. AVP manages $450 million, including $275 million direct investment fund and $175 million fund investment vehicle. AVP invests across stages in enterprise software, fintech, consumer technologies and digital health, as well as other technologies relevant to insurance and asset management. With offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Paris and Hong Kong, AVP invests globally. More information can be found at www.axavp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005083/en/

Contacts:

Ina Necker

Manager Corporate Communications PR

Email: ina.necker@zenjob.com

Mobile: +49 (0) 1579 2362390

