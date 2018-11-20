Stance Welcomes F1 Driver Daniel Ricciardo as its Newest Punk & Poet

The partnership between Stance and Ricciardo is a natural fit for the F1 driver and the American apparel brand

SAN CLEMENTE, California, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stance is proud to announce the addition of Daniel Ricciardo as its newest Punk & Poet, the brand's ambassador collective that unites a diverse community of creative originals from around the world. The Australian professional racecar driver began his foray into his craft at just nine-years-old and has since earned a remarkable list of victories and achievements, solidifying himself as one of the most elite drivers on the grid.

As a brand that Ricciardo had already been wearing, and as a personality that Stance has long felt embodied its ethos, the relationship is a natural alignment between two partners that share similar passions of sport, art, music and design.

"Everyone knows he can drive, he's one of the best drivers in the world right now. But what we love about Daniel is he is such a happy, positive person," said Jeff Kearl, Founder and CEO of Stance. "He's a true original, and we are excited to have him as part of our brand family."

Founded in 2009, Stance's uncommon approach to art and science quickly turned the overlooked category of socks into a fashion statement, while redefining expectations of what socks should feel like. Since then, the brand has applied that same approach to underwear and t-shirts and in the process has built legions of fans, one of which is Ricciardo.

"Stance genuinely reflects my lifestyle and the creativity of the brand is what drew me in, but the product quality is what got me hooked," said Daniel Ricciardo. "The socks and underwear are next level in terms of comfort and fit, so being able to work with a brand that I already put on every day is going to be really fun."

As a Punk & Poet, Daniel Ricciardo will have limited edition collaborative socks and underwear that will launch in 2019 and will be available at Stance.com and Stance retail stores. For more information on Ricciardo and Stance, visit Stance.com and follow Stance's Instagram at @stancesocks or @stanceeurope and follow Daniel at @danielricciardo or @ricciardo.

uncovertheuncommon

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787192/Stance_Daniel_Ricciardo_Headshot.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787191/Stance_Daniel_Ricciardo.jpg

