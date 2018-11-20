LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) were gaining around 8 percent in the early morning trading in London after the instrumentation and controls company reported Tuesday higher sales in four months. Further, the company expects full-year 2018 adjusted operating profit to be in line with expectations.
In its trading update, the company said its four -month trading was strong with reported sales up 9%.
Group like-for-like or LFL sales increased 8% with good growth in all regions particularly Asia, Acquisitions, net of disposals, contributed 2% to sales growth and foreign currency movements had a negative 1% impact.
LFL sales grew 6 percent in North America, 2 percent in Europe, 16 percent in Asia, and 7 percent in Rest of the World.
For the ten-month period from January 1 to October 31, reported sales increased 5% and LFL sales rose 6%.
In London, Spectris shares were trading at 2,267 pence, up 7.80%.
