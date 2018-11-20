

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell across the board on Tuesday as global growth worries persisted and a sell-off in technology stocks continued on worries about slackening demand.



Chinese shares fell the most in three weeks as investors remained skeptical about the outcome of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Argentina later this month.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index tumbled 57.66 points or 2.13 percent to 2,645.85, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 2.02 percent to close at 25,840.34.



Japanese shares hit a three-week low, with a sell-off in technology stocks and news of Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn's arrest weighing on markets. The Nikkei average fell 238.04 points or 1.09 percent to 21,583.12, the lowest closing level since October 31. The broader Topix index closed 0.73 percent lower at 1,625.67.



Tokyo Electron, TDK Corp, Advantest and Murata Manufacturing shed 2-3 percent following a sharp overnight sell-off in stocks such as Facebook, Apple and Amazon on Wall Street.



Nissan Motor plunged 5.5 percent on news of Chairman Carlos Ghosn's arrest and dismissal from the board over alleged financial misconduct.



Another alliance member Mitsubishi Motors slumped 6.9 percent while Nissan supplier Nissan Shatai fell 2.5 percent and dealer Nissan Tokyo Sales Holdings declined 4.1 percent.



Australian markets fell modestly to extend losses for a third straight session on global growth worries and on skepticism over how the U.S. and China will be able to make progress in trade talks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 21.90 points or 0.38 percent to 5,671.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 27.20 points or 0.47 percent at 5,759.20.



Tech shares underperformed after reports that Apple is cutting production orders for its newest iPhones. Xero tumbled 5.4 percent and Altium plummeted 9.4 percent.



Drugmaker CSL fell 3.6 percent as the U.S. dollar hit a near two-week low against its peers, pressured by cautious comments about the U.S. economy from Federal Reserve officials and data pointing to a continued slowdown in the U.S. housing market.



Financials rebounded after six consecutive sessions of slide, with the big four banks rising between 0.6 percent and 1.3 percent.



Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rose between 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent while energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Origin Energy and Oil Search lost 1-2 percent.



On the economic front, minutes from the RBA's November 6 meeting offered little hawkish or dovish surprise.



Seoul stocks fell sharply as technology firms followed their U.S. peers lower on worries about slackening demand. The benchmark Kospi ended down 17.98 points or 0.86 percent at 2,082.58. Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics lost 2 percent and chipmaker SK Hynix tumbled 3.3 percent.



New Zealand shares joined a global selloff, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closing down 0.83 percent at 8,720.30. Fletcher Building shares plunged 11.2 percent after the country's largest construction firm forecast an earnings downgrade for fiscal 2019.



Overnight, U.S. stocks tumbled as high-profile technology and internet companies fell sharply and traders shifted their focus back to trade tensions between the U.S. and China.



The Dow slumped 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 plummeted 1.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell as much as 3 percent to hit its lowest closing level in almost five months.



