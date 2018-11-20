Centreon's EMS 18.10 release bridges the gap between centralised operations and local autonomy, enabling enterprise agility, resilience and business continuity while removing cost and complexity for IT Ops

Centreon, a trusted provider of enterprise monitoring solutions for converging and hybrid IT infrastructures, today announced the availability of Centreon EMS 18.10, the new version of its flagship IT monitoring software. The new release includes the Centreon Remote Server for streamlined operations of multiple sites and distributed IT assets, while empowering local remote office branch office (ROBO) transparency, agility and resilience. Providing holistic business-aware and cross-domain monitoring of hybrid and converging IT infrastructures, Centreon EMS with the Centreon Remote Server cut cost and complexity for global decentralised IT operations management without compromising on the much-needed centralised operational control for ITOMs.

"There has been a trend, among mature highly-regulated sectors to centralise IT monitoring as organisations advance their digital transformation agendas," said Marc-Antoine Hostier, Managing Director EMEA and Chief Sales Officer of Centreon. "But this approach can remove autonomy from business-critical frontline users who are often the first to observe pending system outages or slowdowns that can degrade user experiences. The Centreon Remote Server addresses this problem and provides a significant competitive advantage. Centralised IT operations with cross-domain monitoring can now provide lean IT teams managing regional ROBOs with the ability to create custom views and promptly manage local business continuity."

Typical enterprises with decentralised IT operations who benefit most from Centreon Remote Server are the following:

Multinational Companies with significant regional and global operations e.g. finance and insurance, transport, supply chain logistics, manufacturing - These are often businesses, needing to optimise ITOM through a centralised monitoring solution, managed either from the company's headquarters or through a Network Operations Center (NOC). While these businesses require a holistic, global view of the IT system, they also need to be agile and provide remote teams across different time zones the ability to adjust and control their own local monitoring perimeter as the business demands.

Businesses Operating in Mission-Critical Environments including higly-regulated sectors e.g. energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, government, asset-intensive natural resource organisation Centreon Remote Server simplifies the monitoring of distributed IT systems, including businesses with critical IT sites that require reliable, always-on, highsystem availability and business continuity. IT operation leaders are able to globally manage the IT system through a NOC, while providing delocalised, frontline IT teams with tools to access custom local monitoring views, accessible even in the event of a network failure.

Managed Services Providers Centreon Remote Server provides managed service providers (MSPs) with tools to more efficiently and effectively meet client expectations. With today's SLAs and conformity requirements, MSPs must maintain a constant line of sight across the IT infrastructure which they've been entrusted to manage. Remote Server allows client-side IT teams to maintain a transparent, consolidated view of activities and service levels, while teams on the vendor side can securely share monitoring dashboard views with their clients. Upon request, any client may independently visualise their monitoring console, while also enjoying a fully outsourced experience. Centreon Remote Server provides MSPs with the agility they need to build stronger, more cooperative relationships with clients which help grow their business.

"Currently, no other IT monitoring solution on the market offers the best of centralised, consolidated monitoring, combined with empowered and agile monitoring at the edge for distributed regional operations. With its high level of integration and ease of deployment, Centreon Remote Server is helping organisations seeking autonomy and cost optimisation, to build digital strategies that will enable them to innovate and drive competitive advantage for their global business," concludes Marc-Antoine Hostier.

Centreon will be unveiling more details around the Centreon Remote Server at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations Cloud Strategies Conference in London on 26 November, 2018.

Centreon EMS Enterprise Monitoring Suite

Centreon EMS is a modular, all-in-one Enterprise Monitoring Suite, with expanded Remote Server functionality. The solution paves the way for organisations to innovate, future-prove their IT investments and adopt new technologies, by cutting cost and complexity from IT operations. The platform has a growing installed base of international IT users and a leading standard of European SMBs, as well as Fortune 1000 enterprises and public sector organisations around the world, Centreon EMS enables streamlined and cross-domain monitoring for IT operations converging on-premises and cloud infrastructures. To date, Centreon has more than 200,000 users of its open source platform and counts more than 3,000 downloads a month.

About Centreon

Centreon is a trusted software provider for enterprise IT monitoring of converging and hybrid infrastructures across a wide range of public and private sectors. Centreon's flagship solution delivers unified views and streamlined, interoperable monitoring for business-aware IT operations management, eliminating costly downtime and boosting performance analysis. Centreon partners with resellers, enterprise system integrators and SMB service providers, offering on-the-ground technical support and training certification. Founded in 2005, Centreon is a growing reference with head offices in Paris, France, and Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit www.centreon.com.

