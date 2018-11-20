IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, is proud to have been selected by SK Telecom, the number one telecommunication operator in South Korea, to launch the first eSIM Connected watch based on GSMA Consumer standards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005231/en/

Crédits: IDEMIA

As a leading actor in the telecom field, IDEMIA is at the forefront of the digital revolution and is committed to bringing protected and convenient experiences to mobile operator customers. Leveraging its industrial leadership and appetite for innovation, IDEMIA will be providing SK Telecom its GSMA compliant solution. Based on IDEMIA's Smart Connect Subscription management solution also known as remote SIM provisioning, the technology remotely connects the eSIM of the smart watch to the SK Telecom's network without inserting a physical SIM card. This technology is also compliant with the latest GSMA standards ensuring interoperability. The solution enables remote and in-life management of mobile operator's subscription profiles in eSIM-capable wireless devices.

With this technology, users:

Do not need a physical SIM card

Do not need to have their mobile phone with them

Have seamless connectivity with their watches wherever they are, and they can manage their subscription easily

Benefit from better security for the smart watch connection

Enjoy the same communication habits, make calls, send texts from their smart watch.

"Thanks to IDEMIA's solution, its capabilities to deploy the solution in a short timeframe and the reactivity of its experts, SK Telecom has been able to be the first MNO in Korea to offer an eSIM connected watch based on GSMA Consumer Phase 2. The solution enables secure connectivity and convenience for the consumer", declared SK Telecom.

"IDEMIA is very proud to have been selected by SK Telecom, the largest mobile network Operator in South Korea, to provide its latest eSIM Management platform to remotely connect watches. IDEMIA has a worldwide experience and the ability to provide the best technology to ensure a seamless experience for connected consumers thanks to its eSIM life cycle solution", added Fabien Jautard, Executive Vice-President for Mobile Operators activities at IDEMIA.

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, with the ambition to provide a secure environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005231/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Hanna Sebbah:

idemia@havas.com

+33 (0)6 63 73 30 30