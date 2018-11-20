My Online Therapy: Virtual Psychology Clinic Launches in the UK

LONDON, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

My Online Therapy provides easy access to eviden ce-based therapies through face to face video sessions

1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health challenge each year [1]

Stigma still remains around seeking help

My Online Therapy, the UK's first virtual psychology clinic, has launched, providing easy access to evidence-based therapies through face to face video sessions with online psychologists wherever you are, whenever you choose with all the professionalism and personalisation of an in-person clinic.

A staggering one in four people in the UK will struggle with their mental health this year[1], which can only put increasing pressure on the demand for psychological therapy. However, for many, visiting a therapist in person can be challenging due to time constraints, feelings of embarrassment or being somehow ashamed to ask for help.

Understanding this, My Online Therapy provides virtual face to face therapy by highly qualified psychologists trained in a wide range of evidence based therapies thereby able to offer the most effective therapeutic approach to suit individual needs.

Dr Elena Touroni, Chief Operating Officer/Co-founder My Online Therapy, says:"My Online Therapy is an innovative online clinic providing clients with a flexible and effective method of receiving evidence-based therapy online in a way that suits their needs. The new platform offers the same quality of professionalism and personalisation of a psychology clinic with greater ease of access and at a lower cost. We hope this new way of delivering therapy will make psychological treatment more manageable and accessible for those with lifestyles that may not be suited to traditional in-person therapy."

How the platform works

All My Online Therapy psychologists are registered with the HCPC (Health & Care Professions Council) and clients interact through a secure 128 bit encrypted video conferencing system by logging into their account on the website or through the My Online Therapy app. This can be done on a PC, laptop, tablet, iPhone or Android phone.

Users of the service are assessed and matched to the most appropriate treatment and the right psychologist; much like how a physical clinic works. My Online Therapy provides the latest contemporary range of evidence-based therapies based on the client's needs, such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy and Schema Therapy. This will depend on what the clinical team feel is best suited to the client following their initial consultation.

My Online Therapy is available at https://myonlinetherapy.com/ and by downloading the free app from the App Store.

About My Online Therapy

My Online Therapy is a new form of online therapy. It provides easy access to evidence-based therapies through face to face video sessions with online psychologists wherever you are, whenever you choose with all the professionalism and personalisation of an in person psychology clinic.

All My Online Therapy psychologists are registered with the HCPC (Health & Care Professions Council) which is a legal obligation for any psychologist to practice in the NHS in the UK. My Online Therapy has the same clinical leadership team as The Chelsea Psychology Clinic and the process of how clients are assessed and matched to the most appropriate treatment and the right psychologist has been designed and extrapolated from the model of the physical clinic.

My Online Therapy can be accessed on a computer, laptop, tablet, iPhone or Android phone seven days a week offering morning, afternoon and evening appointments by mutual arrangement between the client and psychologist. The platform is GDPR compliant and provides secure 128bit encrypted video conferencing technology to ensure client confidentiality.

If a client is deemed as potentially suicidal and requires crisis support, they are signposted to organisations that provide 24 hour helplines or directly to the nearest A&E department or NHS crisis service. In the event of a client being actively suicidal during an online appointment, the psychologist has been trained in a very clear crisis protocol.

