Wealth Management Specialist St. James's Place Joins Expatland's Singapore E-Team

SINGAPORE, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wealth management specialist St. James's Place has joined Expatland's Global Network. The firm will provide wealth management advice to the Singapore E-Team's clients.

St. James's Place is a leading wealth management firm specialising in delivering face-to-face wealth management advice for individuals, companies and trustees. Founded in 1991, St. James's Place was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1997 and is now a FTSE 100 company with over £100.6 billion of client funds under management.

The Expatland Global Network is made up of Expatland Teams ('E -Teams). Operating at a city level, they have essential local knowledge and insight. They cut through complexity and drill down to the issues that are relevant to specific locations.

John Marcarian, founder of the Expatland Global Network, says; "Whether an expatriate is relocating to Singapore or repatriating, St James's Place delivers comprehensive and specialist planning with expert wealth management advice. We are delighted to have St James's Place onboard the Expatland Global Network."

Boon Tan, Singapore's E-Team leader, comments; "St James's Place put their clients at the centre of everything they do and their values align perfectly with Expatland's passion to make life easier for people on the move."

St James's Place, comments, "Being part of the Expatland Global Network allows us to contribute to supporting expats who are navigating challenges on their own. We are excited to be part of the Singapore E-Team and we are committed to helping expatriates manage their wealth in a way that reflects their personal circumstances."

'Expatland' origins

Expatland began as a book, written in 2015 by John Marcarian, as a result of John's personal expat journey. Its focus was to help expats plan their move overseas.

E-Teams around the globe

The Expatland book was just the start. To solve the problem of lack of support for would-be expats, John has launched the Expatland Global Network in 2018.

The Network is expanding rapidly. There are now E-Teams in Sydney, Melbourne, LA, Auckland, London and Singapore. With best-in-practice members recognising the importance of this service, many more will follow.

Businesses interested in joining an E-Team in their city can get in touch with Expatland: http://www.expatland.com/contact/

About Expatland - http://www.expatland.com

The Expatland Global Network is a resource that supports people all over the globe who are embarking on an expat journey, joining a vast, dynamic community.

Contacts:

Lloyd Gofton

lloyd@liberatemedia.com

+44(0)7919-353-484