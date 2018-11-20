

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Tuesday to extend losses from the previous session as global growth worries persisted and investors watched the latest developments on Brexit after U.K. Prime Minister won support from Britain's top business group for her draft Brexit deal.



The benchmark DAX was down 110 points or 0.98 percent at 11,133 in opening deals after closing 0.9 percent lower in the previous session.



Chemicals giant BASF fell 2.5 percent. The company said that about 20,000 employees worldwide would be directly or indirectly affected by reorganization.



Payments firm Wirecard lost 5.5 percent after it forecast core earnings to be between 740 and 800 million euros for 2019.



In economic releases, German industrial producer prices rose at the fastest pace in 18 months during October, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Producer prices rose 3.3 percent year-on-year following a 3.2 percent increase in September. The increase matched economists' expectations.



