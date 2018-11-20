Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-11-20 / 09:58 *frostkrone acquires Varenne Gastronomie, a producer of premium frozen finger food* _Munich, November 20, 2018_ - frostkrone Tiefkühlkost GmbH ("frostkrone"), a portfolio company of EMERAM Capital Partners and one of Europe's leading manufacturers of frozen convenience food, has acquired Varenne Gastronomie, a French specialist in creating premium finger food from high-quality, natural, untreated ingredients. The acquisition will enable frostkrone to add exquisite finger food to its product range and continue to expand its international presence, following the acquisition of snack manufacturer Piz'wich in April this year. "We are strengthening our position in the market and pursuing our growth targets in a stringent and future-oriented manner", Frédéric Dervieux, CEO of frostkrone, explained. Already back in 1999, Varenne Gastronomie specialised in creating and manufacturing fine finger food from high-quality, natural, untreated ingredients; ideal to accompany an aperitif or cocktail or to be served as a small appetiser. The product developers rely on natural, selected raw materials and spices from all over the world to develop special experiences of indulgence. Thanks to continuous development, the company is also proficient in manufacturing creations from rice leaves and real brick dough in large quantities. The product portfolio of Varenne Gastronomie includes mini Corolles, Bouchées en feuille de brick (snack-sized bites in brick dough), mini croustillants / petites Aumônières (money bags), rolls or triangles and Pastilla. Frédéric Dervieux is convinced: "In order to continue being successful, it is important to offer our retail and food service customers a varied and tailor-made range of deep-frozen finger foods and snacks. With Varenne Gastronomie we now have a partner at our side that is extremely well versed in the creation and manufacture of fine finger food. Both companies already work closely together and in the future we will be able to make better use of synergies and can jointly drive innovation." Varenne Gastronomie continues to be operationally managed by founder and managing director Richard Ortiz and remains as a brand. Richard Ortiz added: "I am proud and honoured to become part of the frostkrone team, contributing to the growth targets envisaged and giving a new impetus to Varenne Gastronomie." Dr Christian Näther, managing director of EMERAM Capital Partners, said: "Through the acquisition of Varenne Gastronomie we are strengthening frostkrone's position in Europe and especially in France. This follows on from our acquisition of Piz'wich earlier in 2018." *ABOUT VARENNE GASTRONOMIE* Varenne Gastronomie was founded in 1998. The company specialises in designing and manufacturing elaborately shaped, high-quality finger food creations. Its customers include well-known partners from the food service as well as food retailers. At the company headquarters in Val de Reuil, Varenne Gastronomie operates a modern production facility. The company is IFS certified and employs 125 people. *ABOUT FROSTKRONE* frostkrone specialises in manufacturing and distributing deep-frozen Finger Food & Snack products. Since its foundation in 1997, the company has established itself as an innovative market shaper for convenience frozen food. frostkrone distinguishes itself by providing a large variety of Finger Food and distributes its products in the food retail trade as well as in the Food Service sector and online. The frostkrone group operates two modern production facilities, located in Rietberg and Verl. Since 2013, frostkrone has been continuously on the road to success. Innovation and competence in deep-frozen finger foods and snacks is what makes the company so successful. frostkrone satisfies its customers at home and abroad with a wide and varied assortment. In particular, the export market has been continuously expanded in recent years. The current product range is delivered throughout Europe, among others to Scandinavia, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Portugal, Great Britain and Switzerland. In 2017, additional Eastern European countries were added, such as Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Russia. Additionally, the products are delivered to the USA. *ABOUT EMERAM CAPITAL PARTNERS* EMERAM Capital Partners is an independent private equity firm for mid-cap companies in the German-speaking area. Funds advised by EMERAM Capital Partners provide capital to drive the development of companies, drawing upon a fund volume of EUR 350m. Its team of experienced investment professionals currently oversees seven portfolio companies: Boards & More, Matrix42, diva-e Digital Value Enterprise, Xovis, Drahtzug Stein Group, frostkrone Tiefkühlkost and Meona Group. EMERAM Capital Partners regards itself as a long-term business development partner for companies in five industry sectors: consumer goods, retail, industrial goods, business services and healthcare. The six founding partners combine in-depth market knowledge with operational experience in these sectors. Together, the team has successfully closed over 35 transactions and supported the development of portfolio companies by serving on over 40 advisory boards and supervisory boards. 