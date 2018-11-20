

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Tuesday to extend the previous session's slide as global growth worries as well as concerns about slackening demand in the technology sector sapped investors' appetite for risk.



In addition, traders remained skeptical about the outcome of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Argentina later this month.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 43 points or 0.87 percent at 4,942 in opening deals after declining 0.8 percent on Monday.



Carmaker Renault fell nearly 4 percent to extend the previous session's slump after CEO Carlos Ghosn was arrested.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX