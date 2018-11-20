The "Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application (Power, Oil Gas, Wastewater Others), By Type (Coagulants Flocculants, pH Adjusters Softeners Others), By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is projected to reach 9 billion by 2027, owing to rising ground and surface water pollution as well as water security issues across the region.

Increasing treatment of wastewater due to heightened awareness about environmental protection and human health coupled with technological advancements and growing number of commercial and residential construction projects are expected to positively influence the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe during forecast period.

Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, 2013-2027 discusses the following aspects of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market in Europe:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Application (Power, Oil Gas, Wastewater Others), By Type (Coagulants Flocculants, pH Adjusters Softeners Others), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in Europe water and wastewater treatment chemicals market are

Ecolab Europe GmbH

Kurita Europe GmbH

BASF SE

Kemira Oyj

SUEZ SA

Solenis Switzerland GmbH

Buckman Laboratories, N.V.

Veolia Water Solutions Technologies S.A.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Lonza AG

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size Forecast

4.1.1. By Value Volume

4.2. Market Share Forecast

4.2.1. By Application (Power, Oil Gas, Municipal, Wastewater and Others)

4.2.2. By Type (Coagulants Flocculants, Biocides Disinfectants, Corrosion Scale Inhibitors, pH adjusters and Softeners Others)

4.2.3. By Country

4.2.3.1. Germany Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Size

4.2.3.2. France Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Size

4.2.3.3. Italy Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Size

4.2.3.4. Spain Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Size

4.2.3.5. United Kingdom Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Size

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges

6. Market Trends Developments

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Strategic Recommendations

