JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19 holds workshops in China

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JNA of UBM Asia Ltd held two workshops for design students of the Guangzhou Panyu Polytechnic and the Hong Kong Design Institute on November 14 and 15 respectively to introduce the JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19. The workshops presented detailed information on the competition and shared valuable insights on how to interpret its themes. Participants were given the opportunity to seek further details at the Q&A session after the presentation.

Ms. Althea Long, the representative from JNA of UBM Asia Ltd, gave a brief introduction of the JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19 and talked about Tahitian pearls as well as addressed general enquiries. The second session was headlined by Ms. Gloria Au, sales manager of Crossfor HK Ltd, who explained the Dancing Stone concept and technique. Last but not least, Suzanne Wong, senior product manager of Platinum Guild International, discussed current market trends and revealed the uses of platinum in daily life.

The competition has three categories -- Dancing Stone, Platinum and Tahitian Pearl. Their respective themes are New Fashion Tech, Platinum Attitude, and Asymmetric Perfection. Design talents are invited to reflect the specified theme while highlighting the respective materials' exceptional qualities. The competition is free to enter.

There will be one winner in each category, with winners receiving a US$2,000 cash prize and a trophy along with extensive international media coverage. In addition, winners will be entitled to a premium membership in DESIGN HUB, where designers can showcase their talents and creations to the industry at large.

The competition is accepting entries from October 1 to November 30. Participants are encouraged to explore the official website, www.jnadesigncompetition.com. To stay connected on social media, follow us on Facebook @JNAdesigncomp and Instagram @jnadesigncompetition

JNA is the flagship publication of UBM Asia's Jewellery Group. Launched in 1983, the highly acclaimed monthly trade magazine delivers the latest and most relevant market information on the international gem and jewellery industry. JNA's insightful reports provide true value that fosters synergies and yields business opportunities within the jewellery industry, while its features on design and its stylish showcases provide a glimpse of upcoming trends.

Owned by UBM, which combined with Informa PLC in June 2018, UBM Asia is the largest trade show organiser in Asia and the largest commercial organiser in China, India and Malaysia.

