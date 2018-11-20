Kirsty Gillies Joins Sucden Financial as Global Head of eFX Sales

LONDON, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sucden Financial has appointed Kirsty Gillies as Global Head of eFX Sales, to further enhance its presence across worldwide FX markets.

Gillies joins Sucden Financial after spending eight years at UBS, where she held the position of Executive Director. She was responsible for running its eFX sales team in London, having begun her career at Barclays Capital. Gillies has a wealth of experience in electronic distribution for FX, rates and credit across a broad range of clients including banks, brokers, hedge funds, real money and corporates on a global scale.

Reporting to Co-Heads of eFX Peter Brooks and Wayne Roworth at Sucden Financial in London, Gillies will be responsible for elevating its sales strategy in order to generate new business and solidify Sucden Financial's presence across worldwide markets.

Peter Brooks, Co-Head of eFX commented: "We welcome Kirsty to this new role within the team. With over a decade of experience she has a deep understanding of the extremely competitive FX landscape and market trends. She is well-regarded in the industry and alongside the team in London and Hong Kong, will use her broad experience to further expand the business."

Gillies commented; "I am delighted to join the team at Sucden Financial, a well-established and highly regarded participant within the FX industry. I look forward to further strengthening the firm's position on a global level and using my skills and experience to advance the sales strategy for the eFX division."

