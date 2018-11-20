Metsä Wood - Open Source Wood Winner: ClipHut Structural Building System

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClipHut is a parametrically generated structural construction system that can be adapted to regional building regulations. The system was designed by an interdisciplinary team at Ostwestfalen-Lippe University of Applied Sciences in Germany. The ClipHut team's vision was to develop new solutions in construction to make building more accessible and affordable.

The system is based on an innovative clipping mechanism that connects the components securely together. The user inputs the building specifications within a grid of points into the ClipHut programming software. The system then calculates a structural grid configuration and produces shop-drawings for a kit of parts for the user.

"You don't get the ready pieces delivered, instead you can go with the drawings in hand to a carpenter or company that can produce it with certain machines, such as CNC or 3D printers," explains Maria Wilkens, the project manager of ClipHut.

The scale of the module, integrated numbering system and simple connections allow for ease of assembly even for a layperson with limited construction experience.

An affordable and flexible constructing system using Kerto LVL

A building designed using the ClipHut system could make use of any wood-based material. The team sees Kerto LVL (laminated veneer lumber) as a particularly suitable building material for ClipHut houses.

"Kerto LVL is a high-quality, strong and accurate material and so the joints are able to hold more loads, allowing a bigger span between columns and reducing the need for material in some cases," explains

Thomas Viera

, a member of the design team. "Other advantages are the possibility to build higher or even add more floors to the building and also extend its life time." Kerto LVL can make the construction process faster, lighter and greener.

Open Source Wood Award

ClipHut received Metsä Wood's Open Source Wood Award. It is a collaborative online platform for architects, engineers and designers to share their innovative ideas for modular wood construction. Users can upload their projects and concepts on the platform for feedback and collaboration opportunities. Metsä Wood's experts evaluate the submissions and awards are given out to the most innovative ideas, like ClipHut.

"ClipHut is the first idea I have seen where a handful of pieces could be used to construct almost any building shape. The use of plug-in connections between prefabricated components can offer fast installation on-site", describes Jussi Björman, Director of Technical Customer Service at Metsä Wood .

The ClipHut team: Thomaz Vieira (System Developer, Head of the Project), Tomás Mena (Project Developer, Head of Data Management), Maria Wilkens (Project Manager, Head of Media)

Read the full details of the Cliphut wood construction system and visit opensourcewood.com

